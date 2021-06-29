GIen Kleinschmit, 61, passed away on June 25, 2021.
Glen is survived by his mother, Rita Kleinschmit of Fordyce, Nebraska, two sisters, Rhonda (Alvin) Novak of Yankton, South Dakota, and Renee (Todd) Mettler of Hartford, South Dakota, and nieces and nephews. Glen is also survived by his biological father, Roger of California, with whom he recently reconnected.
He is preceded in death by his father, George J. Kleinschmit and his grandparents.
A private service will be scheduled at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 30, 2021
