Vernon Duane Konken, 89, of Hartington, Nebraska, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Updated: December 20, 2020 @ 6:43 pm
