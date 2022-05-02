Bobby Wayne Taylor, 62, of Yankton, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home in Yankton.

A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Jerry Webber officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m.