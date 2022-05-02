Bobby Taylor May 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bobby Wayne Taylor, 62, of Yankton, died Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at his home in Yankton.A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Jerry Webber officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Non-smoking Updated Apr 29, 2022 More Jobs Jobs KITCHEN WORKERS - JoDean's 40 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesGary SloweyMissing A ‘Gentle Giant’Timothy MulhairPeggy PoppeLeRoy ThranumDaily Record: ArrestsLesterville Case Decision Touches On Immigration IssuesTrack & Field: Yankton Shines In Weather-Shortened First Dakota RelaysAngeline ‘Angie’ KortanWoman Pleads Guilty In Death Images CommentedLetter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (29)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (28)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: Faith At Work (19)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (14)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (6)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
