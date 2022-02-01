uth Tolsma
Funeral services for Ruth E. Tolsma, 93, of Springfield are 1:30 p.m. Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Burial is in the church cemetery, rural Springfield.
Visitation is Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements. Masks are encouraged, but not required.
Ruth Elizabeth (Kastein) Tolsma was born October 30, 1928, to Henry and Johanna (Kuiper) Kastein on the family farm west of Springfield, SD. She died on January 31, 2022, at the Avera Sister James Care Center at the age of 93.
Ruth attended the Equal Rights and Kirkwood country schools until the 8th grade. After graduation, she helped her parents on the farm and with janitorial work for the Emmanuel Reformed Church, in addition to caring for her young nieces and nephews.
Ruth married James Tolsma on December 8, 1948. To this union were born three sons. Jim and Ruth farmed until they moved into Springfield in 1954. During her boys’ early years, Ruth was a stay-at-home mom. She also cared for her mother in their home during her later years of life.
Jim and Ruth pursued many different business ventures throughout their life together. They owned and operated a grinding/feed store and later, a grocery/butcher shop. They operated Tolsma Transfer service between Springfield and Sioux City, IA. Ruth worked for the Springfield School District, and both worked at CR Industries until their retirement.
Ruth made confession of her faith in December 1945 and was a lifelong member of the Emmanuel Reformed Church of Springfield. She served with the Ladies Aid and Willing Workers women, and enjoyed singing in the church choir and providing special music, often in a duet or ladies’ quartet.
Ruth enjoyed quilting, playing piano, playing cards and board games with family and friends. She was often called upon to provide family history to her many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed spending time with her friends, often driving them to and from church functions, senior meals, and doctors’ appointments, or just having afternoon coffee. The pot was always on, cookies and bars were always in abundance, and she could always be heard whistling a favorite hymn.
Almost as much as Ruth loved whistling, she despised dandelions. She could frequently be found in her yard, attacking them with a butcher knife.
Thankful for having shared her life are her sons and their spouses: Gerald and Lynette of Springfield, Lauren and Joan of Sioux Falls, Merlin and Cindy of Springfield; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Elmer Tolsma and wife Bernice of Avon; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Jim on December 20, 1991; parents and in-laws Henry and Joanna Kastein, Bill and Mary Tolsma; granddaughter Megan O’Connor; great-granddaughter Alexis Schoenfelder; grandson Dallas Simons; siblings and in-laws: Gertrude and Harold “Bud” Wesseling, Eva and Philip Odens, Bernard Sr. and Winifred Kastein, John and Miriam Tolsma, niece Pauline Brown and nephew Robert Odens.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 2, 2022
