Audrey Locken, age 87 of Yankton, SD passed away at home under hospice care on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Garden of Memories, Yankton, with Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends in her honor following the committal at the Elk’s Club, Yankton, SD the public is encouraged to use mask. All are welcome to attend both the service and the celebration using masks and appropriate social distancing practices. Livestreaming of Audrey’s committal service will be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Audrey Rose Locken, daughter of Otto and Rose (Hanusa) Bremer, was born April 2, 1932 in Madison, Wisconsin. Audrey passed from this life into eternal life on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home in Yankton, South Dakota in hospice care, she was 87 years young.
Audrey grew up in Madison, WI and graduated from West High School in 1950. She attended the University of Wisconsin for a year and a half and in 1952 she married Tom Lokken. Tom and Audrey were blessed with three children: Bill, Zak and Janet. Audrey moved to Yankton in 1960 and on October 22, 1977, she married Jerry Locken at Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton. Together they enjoyed bowling, golfing and after retirement traveling and spending time in Mesa, Arizona. They made many great lifetime friends in Arizona. This past October Audrey and Jerry celebrated 43 years of marriage.
During her lifetime Audrey was employed at Gurney Seed and Nursery and Iowa Public Service for 18 years. After leaving IPS she held various part-time jobs. Audrey was a volunteer in the Radiology Department at Avera Sacred Heart for 23 years. She enjoyed making ‘goodies’ for her radiology crew (such special people to her). She was proud to be named Volunteer of the Year in 2014.
Audrey enjoyed her life with her special coffee friends on Wednesday and Friday mornings. She also enjoyed cooking, canning (giving most away to her friends and neighbors), knitting and golfing. She will be remembered for her breakfast “funeral” hot dish. She loved her Friday night dinner crew and her Sunday potluck gatherings.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Jerry of Yankton. Two sons: Bill Lokken, (special friend Patti Kniefl), Vermillion, South Dakota; Zak Lokken (Trisha), Selma, North Carolina; and Janet Lokken, Dunedin, Florida. Six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. And step-daughters: Kathy Waters, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Julie Locken, Reno, Nevada; Dawn Boosalis, Sioux Falls, and step-son, Steve (Molly) Locken, Champlin, Minnesota;, six step-grandchildren and one step-great grandchild.
Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, aunts, uncles and many special friends that she is now with again.
Memorials will be given to three local charitable entities at the discretion of the family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 15, 2020
