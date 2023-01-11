Edward O’Brien

Edward F. O’Brien, 74, of Eden went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born in Fond du Lac on July 25, 1948, the son of George M. and Margaret H. (nee Ferguson) O’Brien. On November 15, 1969, Ed was united in marriage to Judith E. Butschlick at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport. He worked at the Eden Canning Factory during his teenage years and then worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for 45 years until retiring. Ed was an active member of the Eden Community; he was a member of the Eden Fire Department for 51 years and served as an Assistant Chief. He also was an Eden 1st Responder, a Boy Scout Leader and coached Girls Softball. Ed played softball in Eden; played and coached for the Don Wood’s team. Ed enjoyed his deer hunting group, gardening, fishing and woodworking. He had MacGyver skills; he could fix anything sometimes with a few expletives.
Ed was a dedicated family man and supported all his children’s activities especially sports where he was known as a vocal supporter. He will be greatly missed by all.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife Judy, children Tim O’Brien, Kelly (Mark Haensgen) O’Brien and Kevin (Julie) O’Brien and their children Bergen and Abe, sisters-in-law Barbara O’Brien, Antoinette (Ray) Timm, Nancy O’Brien, Katsie (Roger) Morgan and Louise (Bob) Fleischman, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends
Ed was preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret, in-laws Florian and Anna Butschlick, brothers George, Michael, J. Thomas and David and nephews Terry O’Brien and Danny Morgan.
Visitation will be Monday, January 2nd from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave. Fond du Lac and on Tuesday, January 3rd from10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church, W1562 County Road B, Eden, WI.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Catholic Church. Rev. Mark Jones will officiate, and cremation will follow.
The family extends a special thank you to all his doctors, especially Dr. Lilly and Dr. Heller, the staff of St. Agnes ICU and all that have given their thoughts and prayers for Ed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated Eden Fire Department, Eden 1st Responders or the Eden Lions Club.
Twohig Funeral Home is assisting the family and online guestbook and condolences is at www.twohigfunerals.com.
