Edward O’Brien
Courtesy Photo

Edward F. O’Brien, 74, of Eden went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at St. Agnes Hospital.

He was born in Fond du Lac on July 25, 1948, the son of George M. and Margaret H. (nee Ferguson) O’Brien. On November 15, 1969, Ed was united in marriage to Judith E. Butschlick at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Campbellsport. He worked at the Eden Canning Factory during his teenage years and then worked at Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac for 45 years until retiring. Ed was an active member of the Eden Community; he was a member of the Eden Fire Department for 51 years and served as an Assistant Chief. He also was an Eden 1st Responder, a Boy Scout Leader and coached Girls Softball. Ed played softball in Eden; played and coached for the Don Wood’s team. Ed enjoyed his deer hunting group, gardening, fishing and woodworking. He had MacGyver skills; he could fix anything sometimes with a few expletives.