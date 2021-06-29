Delma Slaba, most loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and faithful friend to all those who knew her walked into the arms of our dear sweet Jesus on June 27, 2021. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home at the age of 82 years.
Delma Joan Slaba was born at home near Corsica on March 31, 1939 to Augustus and Helen (Quinn) Leistra. Her mother later married Lyle Shortreed, who would become the best dad and grandpa to her and her children. She would truly be known as the middle child of 15 and learned to be the best caretaker and loved her family unconditionally. Delma’s unique and well-known name was one of “D” names she shared with her siblings. One might say her mother got quite creative with the letter D! Delma grew up in Corsica, Plankinton and eventually Geddes where she graduated as Salutatorian of her 1957 class.
Delma married Wilbur Joseph Slaba, the love of her life of 64 years, on May 14, 1957 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. To this union, they welcomed seven children. Wilbur and Delma farmed north of Wagner, as well as Delma working many years on jobs she loved. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, dedicated many years to the Altar Society, her July church band, being CCD teacher and religious education director, and will be dearly remembered as secretary of the Bryon township until her last day.
In honor of our hero, our mom … she was one amazing, busy, talented lady who could do more than most can imagine, which lent her the nickname “the energizer bunny.” She loved to love on people. Her hands were rarely still, as we would find her sewing her magic for people, especially the thousands of brides and other gals she made smile over the past 40 years. If her hands weren’t under the sewing machine, they were at the mixer, baking her famous divinity, sugar cookies and candy. Delma’s Delights will live on in our hearts forever! Her hands crafted what became known as Delma’s dumplings and pork chops, the best in town every Thursday at the Two Spurs! When she finally sat down, she enjoyed crocheting those beautiful baby blankets and American flags she so dearly loved to gift.
Mom was quite the entrepreneur and taught us all a wonderful work-ethic; many will remember her raising and selling chickens, even being known as the “chicken lady!” She loved raising precious baby pigs, too, which led to her amazing collection of pigs of all kinds that adorn her home.
Mom’s love of sewing will be honored for over 65 years, starting with a home ec class to sewing her sisters’ prom dresses, all the way to altering everything, from bridal gowns to enjoying help make Native American powwow regalia. She enjoyed sewing for Fonder Fashions for 18 years; then went to her “second” home, the King Koin Laundromat and Two Spurs where everyone found the friendly white-haired lady who was well-loved in her small town.
Mom cheered on her favorite teams, the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, for over 60 years. She never gave up on them, even if she had to say, “There’s always next year!” One of mom’s best times was her 80th birthday when we she got to cheer on her Twins, attending her first professional Twins game at Target field. Her smiles were priceless!
Mom sure was given the gift of gab and loved to visit with anyone. We always laughed how she could play and yak at the same time playing cards, and a good game of Pinochle could get her bidding, often being called “Crazy Legs,” by someone special. Mom leaves behind the best laugh, so many wonderful stories and memories.
Mom so dearly loved and took immense pride in her family, even though she wasn’t able to get everywhere to see her large family. Know she kept a rosary under her pillow where she prayed for us all nightly. Go rest peacefully now, Mom. Your amazing, unforgettable work on Earth is done. Be sure to sprinkle those talents down on your growing family, so we can continue the Delma legacy.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband Wilbur of Wagner, seven children: Gayle (Chuck) Nyreen of Wagner, Bob (Norma) Slaba of Pierre, Kathy (Kevin) Leonard of Armour, Mark (Vicki) Slaba of Arcadia, FL, Mike (Shelly) Slaba of North Platte, NE, Kerry (Lacey) Slaba of Box Elder, and Kim (Lynn) Soukup of Wagner; 21 grandchildren; 38 great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; six siblings: Delores Nelson of Rolston, NE, Donna Ehresmann of Grapevine, TX, Diann Steed of Amarillo, TX, DeEtta Blue of FL, Dolly (Tom) Stogdill of Council, Bluffs, IA, and Doris Kreeger of Wagner; brother-in-law Eugene Slaba of Wagner; sisters-in-law: Wilma Leistra of Lawrence, KS, Janice Leistra of Platte, and Doris (Don) Hosek of Wagner; and many relatives and friends.
Delma was preceded in death by her parents, siblings: Dorothy (John) Olofson, Don Leistra, Dale (Delores) Leistra, Delbert Leistra, Delila (Eldon) Stanfield, Dennis Leistra, Doug Leistra and Darlene Leistra; sister-in-law Barb Slaba; and brothers-in-law Richard Nelson and Leonard Kreeger.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 30, 2021
