Larry R. Kjeldseth, age 77 of Yankton, passed away Friday, February 12, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Larry Richard Kjeldseth was born March 12, 1943 to Ole and Wilma (Gustad) Kjeldseth in Mission Hill, South Dakota.
Larry worked for 40 years as an accountant. He was an avid stamp collector, enjoyed history and always cheered for the Minnesota Vikings. His love of life and travel took him to many destinations including England, Haiti, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Turkey, Spain and Norway.
Larry passed away Friday, February 13, 2021 at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, at the age of 77.
Larry is survived by his wife Donna; son Jayson; daughter Kari (Godfrey); grandchildren Trevor, Freja, Val (Amber), Sophie and Cooper Shudak, Kelly and Avery Jensen and former wife Joyce.
Goglin Funeral Home of Yankton is honored to respect Larry’s wishes, that no services be held.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 18, 2021
Commented