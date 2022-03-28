Lyle Berdell Knutson was born September 7, 1938, to Art and Sena (Jensen) Knutson. He passed away on March 23, 2022, at Sunset Manor in Irene, SD at the age of 83 years.
Lyle was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church where he was a lifelong member. He attended Midway Country School and Centerville School. He proudly served in the United States Army from November 1961 to September 1963. He was stationed at Fort Hood, TX until his unit was sent to Florida by train during the Cuban Missile Crisis. After President Kennedy was able to negotiate with Russia, they removed their missiles from Cuba and Lyle’s unit safely returned to Texas. While on leave in 1962, he was united in marriage to Karen Eckstein on June 20 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Viborg. They lived in Texas until he was honorably discharged, they then moved back to Karen’s family farm south of Viborg where they raised their two children, Kyle and Karla.
Lyle and Karen farmed and raised miniature horses. They had up to 100 minis at one time. He loved taking the mini horses to the State Fair and enjoying time with family and friends there. He also liked driving his horse teams in parades and wagon trains. In their younger years, his love for horses led to breaking and selling colts with his brother, Ken. He especially loved finding the “diamond in the rough” horse that he could polish up. Lyle and Karen also ran 3 western stores in Beresford and Yankton, with Ken and JoAnn. You could often find Lyle traveling across the countryside to find the next horse sale, steak house or burger shop to try. He looked forward to the countless fishing trips with Jack and the special relaxing and joking time with his sister, Ruthie. He cherished his grandchildren and they brought countless smiles. He couldn’t wait to spend time together or bring them the next special pony. He had a joking personality and a gift for making new friends wherever he went.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, Kyle Knutson; his daughter, Karla Bevers and her children, Grace and Gabe Bevers; his sister, Ruthie (Vern) Bamsey; sisters-in-law, Jean Knutson and JoAnn Knutson; nieces and nephews, Cathy (Rich) Horiuchi, David (Eva) Knutson, Cindy (Chuck) Carlson, Robbie (Teresa) Knutson, Ronnie (Lori) Knutson, Tammy (Scott) Sietz, Roxy (Kevin) Wharton, and Danny (Kerry) Bamsey; several cousins and many dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Madison Bevers; his parents, Art and Sena; brothers, Jack and Ken; and numerous relatives and friends.
