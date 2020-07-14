A private Funeral Mass for Mary Lois Barkley, 91, of Ravinia will be held at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Lake Andes on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner.
Public visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at St. Mark’s.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. The service will be livestreamed at stpaulstmark.com
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to the Wagner Good Samaritan Society.
Mary Lois Barkley, 91, of Ravinia died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Wagner. Lois, the daughter of Joe and Rena (Sell) Sanders, was born in Wagner, SD on May 28, 1929. She attended school at Marty until her family moved to Geddes. Lois graduated from Geddes High School in 1948. She worked at a cafe in Geddes following graduation.
Lois married Raymond Barkley on January 31, 1949 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Geddes. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary this year. Ray and Lois were blessed with eight children.
Lois managed the school lunch program at the Wagner School for 42 years. She loved to cook for her family and always had a pot of buttered noodles for the grandkids.
Lois was a member of St. Mark’s Parish in Lake Andes.
Lois will be remembered for her love of Dolls and Angels. She was a blue light special shopper always looking for a bargain.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband Raymond, their children: Ron (Lee) of Yankton, Sharon Wieseler of Polo, Diana (Jim) Mac Donald of Big Piney, WY, Marcia (Al) Podzimek of Wagner, Glenda Podzimek of Wagner, Robert (Frankie) of Emmett, ID, Rena Hebda of Yankton, and Rodney (Jill) of Spearfish; 36 grandchildren; 85 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; her sister Janice (David) Oleson of Rapid City; her brothers: Vince Sanders of California, Donald (Pat) Sanders of Lead, and Jerome (Joyce) Sanders of Washington; and many nieces and nephews.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Rena, sisters Theresa and Connie; brothers: Joe, Lambert, Jerry, and Kenny; daughter-in-law Bonnie Barkley; son-in-law Ron Wieseler; father and mother-in-law Arthur and Luella Barkley.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 15, 2020
Commented