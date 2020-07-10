James Schmidt, age 88, of Scotland, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at his home surrounded by family.
His funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and are entrusted to Goglin Funeral Home, Scotland. Please visit www.goglinfh.com.
