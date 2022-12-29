Shelley (Lockman) Tramp
Courtesy Photo

Shelley (Lockman) Tramp, age 67, of Abilene, Texas and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in at the home of her daughter Lisa in San Angelo, Texas.

A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Nick Haiar officiating. Visitation will be at 10.30 a.m. at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.