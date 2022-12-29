Shelley (Lockman) Tramp, age 67, of Abilene, Texas and formerly of Yankton, South Dakota, died Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in at the home of her daughter Lisa in San Angelo, Texas.
A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Nick Haiar officiating. Visitation will be at 10.30 a.m. at the Wintz and Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Shelley was born September 23, 1955, to Beth and Don Lockman in Yankton South Dakota. She graduated from Yankton High School and the University of South Dakota as a Registered Nurse. She and Lisa moved to Abilene Texas in 1984. Shelley had taken a job as a RN at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene. She loved being a nurse and felt strongly that nurses were advocates for those they cared for. She had a passion for her work which included medical surgical, telemetry and eventually nursing informatics. She was at Hendrick for over 30 years wearing many hats during her tenure and felt each position was a way to help better healthcare for the patient.
Shelley is survived by her daughter Lisa and her husband Aaron; brothers Terry Lockman, Gary Lockman and his significant other, JoAnn Minnette; nieces Lori Lockman and Sara Lockman, and a nephew Ryan Lockman.
Lisa and Aaron would like to thank Dr. Keerthana Karumbaiah Dr Raj Cheruku and Dr. Rudy Haddad with Shannon Medical Center as well as the staff of the Shannon Heart Center and Shannon Hospital. They would also like to thank Dr Jerome Thomas and all of the other Heart Hospital of Austin Providers and Staff that participated in Shelley’s care. All of her medical team worked tirelessly to provide her with the best care possible and we are eternally grateful for each and every one of you.
