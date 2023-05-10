Dale Orr
Courtesy Photos

Dale Ellsworth Orr, 91, of Vermillion, SD, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Vermillion, SD.

Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday May 20, 2023, at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery (Bergen Lutheran) in Meckling, SD. There will be a gathering at Toby’s Lounge in Meckling after the burial service.