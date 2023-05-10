Dale Ellsworth Orr, 91, of Vermillion, SD, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023, at his daughter’s home in Vermillion, SD.
Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday May 20, 2023, at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery (Bergen Lutheran) in Meckling, SD. There will be a gathering at Toby’s Lounge in Meckling after the burial service.
Dale was born May 16, 1931, to Kennith and Frances (Siljenberg) Orr in Beresford, SD, the oldest of 6 children. After his birth, they moved to Meckling, SD, where they made their lifelong home. He graduated from Meckling High School in Meckling, SD.
Dale worked as an auto mechanic for Katzanberger Motor Company in Meckling, SD from 1951 to 1952.
He enlisted into the United State Army in 1952 and was stationed to Fort Leonardwood, Missouri, from there he was sent to San Francisco, California to board his ship to Japan and then off to serve his time in the Korean War where he was a Tank Mechanic and made his rank to Sergeant.
He was discharged from the Army in 1954. He met his beautiful bride to be, Mary Catherine Kline in Vermillion, SD. He then headed to Bellflower, California in 1955 where he started working for Dejong Hardware as an appliance repairman. He married Mary Catherine Kline on February 10. 1956 where they made their home in Bellflower, California. They had 2 daughters, Wanda and Patty Orr.
He was quite the adventurer and loved spending time in the desert, trips to the mountains and drives to the ocean. He loved racing and Nascar and spending time with his family and friends, camping and riding dirt bikes in the Mohave Desert. His favorite time of year was August when he would pack his family and head back to his hometown of Meckling, SD for vacation to visit his family and most importantly he loved laughing and telling stories.
In 1978, they sold their home in Bellflower, California and moved back to Meckling, SD where they started their business, Orr Appliance Service. Dale and Mary were married for 31 years until she passed away from lung cancer in 1987.
In December of 1987, Dale remarried Joyce Hanson. They retired in 2002 and moved to Ft. Mohave, Arizona where they explored many areas in Arizona and loved their life in the warm desert air.
Dale and Joyce were married for 33 years until Joyce passed away in April of 2020. Dale continued living in Ft. Mohave until May of 2022 when he sold his home and moved back to Vermillion, SD to be back home with family.
He was preceded in death by his mom, Frances Albers and his Dad, Kennith Orr; stepfather, Marvin Albers; his brother, Donnie Orr; his sisters, Donna Westphal and Karen Vennard, and nephew, Steve Vennard.
He was survived by his daughters; Wanda Orr, Patty Christensen and significant other (Rick Woltman); stepson, Brian Hanson (Joan); his brothers, Kenneth Orr and Duane Orr (Rosemary); brother-in-law, Delmar Vennard; his grandchildren, Colby Orr, Stacey Delaney, Ashley and Andrew Woodworth, Jed and Heather Hanson, Brittany Hanson, and Jamie; his great-grandchildren, Bryce Delany and Miles Hanson and many nieces and nephews.
