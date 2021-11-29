Preston L. “Pete” Bochman, 81, of Tyndall of Tyndall, South Dakota, passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021, at St. Michael’s Hospital in Tyndall, after a short battle with cancer.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the United Methodist Church in Tyndall. Burial is in the Tyndall Cemetery, rural Tyndall.
Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.
Peters Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Pete Bochman, son of Otto and Florence (Gardner) Bochman, was born January 17, 1940, in Tyndall, South Dakota. He attended grade school at Fairview District 32 and graduated from Springfield High School in 1958. On August 7, 1959, he was united in marriage to Caroline Kay Konkler at United Church of Christ in Springfield, South Dakota.
Pete was a farmer who worked hard — a breadwinner who provided, a husband who loved his wife, a father who loved his children. Together, he and his wife grew the family farm which he was raised on. The dream of a new dairy barn was accomplished in 1980. Dad developed a love for gardening in his later years. No one ever left his house without a bucket/sack/or armful of whatever was in season. Farming was his true calling. Hard labor was his passion. One thing he never complained about was the rain. He would always say, “It could always be too dry.” He was able to keep doing the thing that he loved until right before he passed away.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 62 years, Caroline of Tyndall; three children, Doug (Diane) Bochman of Tyndall; Lyla (Darwin) Dubs of Garretson; and Deb (Keith) Thomas of Vermillion; nine grandchildren: Danae (Graham) Lundt of Gilbert, Iowa; Darla (Doug) Thue of Hayti; David (Alex) Bochman of Springfield; Eric (Ellie) Dubs of Baltic; Laura (Alex) Boese of Freeman; Amy (Josh) Aldrich of Hillsboro, Wisconsin; Levi Dubs of Garretson; Jackie Thomas (Andrew Kohtz) of Rapid City; and Tony Thomas of Seattle, Washington; and 18 great-grandchildren — Mason, Miles, Mya, Jade, Lexa Bo, Khloe, Maggie, Baler, Owen, Weston, Sonya, Noah, Clayton, Tiana, Sadie, Garrett, and Hunter; sisters, Elsie (Eldon) DeWall of Freeport, Illinois; and Darlene Duchene of Beaver Creek, Ohio; brother, Otto (Amy) Bochman of Rapid City; sister-in-law Shirley Bochman, Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Florence Bochman; parents-in-law Lee and Pearl Konkler; one brother Jim Bochman; brother-in-law Jerry Duchene; and sister-in-law Sheran Bochman; two half-brothers and their wives; and three half-sisters and their husbands.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 30, 2021
Commented