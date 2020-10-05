Private Mass of Christian Burial for Marjorie Rice, 86, of Creighton, Nebraska, will be Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will be Celebrant, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5-7 p.m. at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.
Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed on St. Ludger Catholic Church Facebook page at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Live broadcast of the service will also be on 95.9 KNIL radio in Creighton.
Marjorie died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Avera Creighton Hospital.
