Nora Aisenbrey

Nora Aisenbrey

Nora Miriam Aisenbrey, age 103 of Menno, SD, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD, with Rev. Ryan VanderWees officiating. The burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.