Nora Aisenbrey

Nora Miriam Aisenbrey, age 103 of Menno, SD, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Menno-Olivet Care Center, Menno, SD.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Peace Christian Reformed Church, Menno, SD, with Rev. Ryan VanderWees officiating. The burial will be in the Menno Cemetery, Menno, SD. Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Menno, SD, is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Nora was born to Daniel and Martha (Bender) Schnabel on July 26, 1919, in Menno, SD. Nora went to eight years of local country school and attended one year of high school in Menno, SD. Nora was baptized by Rev. M.C. Buetell and was confirmed on June 11, 1933, by Rev. Wm Hueneman at Zion Reformed Church. Nora’s Confirmation verse was Psalm 51:10 “Create in me a clean heart, O God and renew a right spirit within me.” She enjoyed life on the farm as a young girl often helping her dad with chores and various farm work.
Nora was united in marriage to Edwin Aisenbrey on January 7, 1940, by Rev W. Korn at Zion Reformed Church. They settled north of Menno on the farm where she and Edwin farmed together. In 1963 they sold the farm, moved to town, and owned and operated Ed’s Food Market where they worked side by side until their retirement. In their retirement, they enjoyed raising a small herd of sheep, cows, and chickens, farmed a few acres, and always had a large garden.
Music was an important part of Nora’s life often playing piano and singing hymns with Edwin and then later with her grandchildren. Nora also sang in the women’s group and church choir.
Nora’s relationship with her Heavenly Father was very evident in her life. She would often be found listening to a sermon or watching a church service on the TV. She enjoyed being part of the women’s fellowship group and Bible Study. She enjoyed clipping meaningful Bible verses or stories out of publications to share with her family and friends.
Nora’s contagious smile would light up the room when her grandchildren, and later great-grandchildren, would come to her house to play a little game, and of course have a treat from the special container in her pantry.
She is survived by two daughters, Dianne Aisenbrey (Bruce McBeath), Red Wing MN; Audrey Fergen, Menno; one daughter-in-law, Cindy Aisenbrey, Menno; grandchildren, Mark, Kyle, Laura, Sheila, Molly, Stephanie, Matt, Chris, Brian, Daniel, and David; 25 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Agnes Mettler, brother Tillman Schnabel, husband Edwin, son Dennis, and son-in-law Bill Fergen.
Commented