Donald Marbach

Donald Marbach

Donald E. Marbach, age 96, of Yankton, SD, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Jerry Ranek officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 and the U.S. Navy Honor Guard.