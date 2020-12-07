(Alma) Freda Schamber, age 88, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Yankton with Pastor Thomas Rockhoff officiating. Burial will be in the Freeman Cemetery in Freeman, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 18 at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
The funeral will be livestreamed on Freda’s obituary page at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com. Face coverings will be required for those attending the services.
Pallbearers are all her grandchildren.
(Alma) Freda Schamber was born January 12, 1932 in Cardston, Alberta, Canada to Jacob and Mary (Reiser) Rath. She was baptized into the Christian faith in infancy and renewed her faith at her confirmation at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pincher Creek, Alberta on September 2, 1945. Her early Christian training was from her parents and local Lutheran parish. She attended rural grade schools in the Cardston district. Then after graduating from Concordia Lutheran High School in Edmonton, Alberta in 1950, she attended Concordia Teacher’s College in Seward, Nebraska, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Education with a minor in Religion. She taught in Lutheran parish schools in Buhl, ID, St. Louis, MO and Freeman, SD. While in Freeman, Freda met Herman H. Schamber, the joy of her life. They were married on July 1, 1961 in Cardston, Alberta and then made their home in Yankton, South Dakota.
Freda was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and she felt very privileged to serve her Lord thirty-plus years as a Sunday School Teacher and organist. She also enjoyed serving as a member of the Ladies Guild.
She leaves to praise God her two children: Stephen (Robin) Schamber of Grand Rapids, MI and Sandra (Darin) Larsen of Omaha, NE; seven grandchildren: Stephen, Mark, and Joel Schamber, Timothy, Katherine, Sarah, and Angela Larsen; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Herman Schamber on January 1, 2017; son, Jacob in infancy; two brothers and their spouses, Ernie (Crystal) Rath and George (Lena) Rath; and two sisters in infancy.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
December 8, 2020
Commented