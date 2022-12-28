S. Dorothy Olinger OSB
S. Dorothy Olinger OSB, 96, died on December 27, 2022.

A wake service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 30, 2022, and the Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, both in Bishop Marty Memorial Chapel in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the Monastery cemetery.