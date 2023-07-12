Donald Kaufman

Donald P. Kaufman, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Donald P. Kaufman was born May 17, 1940, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Pete and Theresa (Luken) Kaufman. He grew up on the family farm in rural Utica, South Dakota. Living very close to the Jim River, Don’s dad and his Uncle Art taught him how to fish. He became an avid fisherman at an early age. He continued to enjoy reeling in a lot of HUGE catfish throughout his life. Thus, his moniker became “Don Kaufman, King of the Jim River.”
Don also played softball for many years. He could tell you who played what position, who hit the triple that won the game, who pitched the “no hitter”, what score was in the 1986 tournament and who got “beaned” in right field. He was a wealth of information on the subject.
He began working for Luken Memorials in 1967 and remained employed there for the next 37½ years. On June 30, 1975, he married Jean Borgen and became stepfather to Billy and Kari. They shared 13 happy years together until her death in February of 1988.
Don is survived by his stepdaughter, Kari (Eric) Anderson of Florida; grandsons: Justin (Ashley) Wuestewald of Yankton, South Dakota and Joby (Staci) Wuestewald of Gayville, South Dakota; nine great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Jarrett, Mercedes, Mariah, Miley Jean, Jyles, Jordan, Jaxson and Josie; special friends, Jeanette Tramp and Joyce Gratzfeld; cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean; parents, Pete and Theresa; Uncle Art and stepson, Billy Borgen.
