Donald Kaufman

Donald P. Kaufman, age 83, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

A memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.