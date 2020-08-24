Sundra “Sandy” Hunhoff, age 77, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Avera Sr. James Care Center in Yankton.
Sundra May (Gosser) Hunhoff was born October 21, 1942, in Olivet, South Dakota, to William and Adella (Mueller) Gosser. Sundra was the fifth child of six children. She spent her childhood on the farm she loved dearly. Her dad made a playhouse for his daughters and built all the furniture himself. She attended Olivet grade school and Menno High School graduating in 1960. After graduation she moved to Yankton and worked for Jerry’s Cleaners.
She met Ron Hunhoff and they were married January 6, 1962. Three sons were born to this union: Doug, Dean and Dale. Sundra worked at Human Service Center for 11 years and Yankton Medical Clinic in OBGYN as phone aide for 10 years. Ron and Sandy traveled for 15 years and she made many friends. She enjoyed every new city and state. When they returned, she went back to Yankton Medical Clinic until she retired from medical records.
She loved her grandchildren and attended all the activities she could. She was blessed with a wonderful family and great friends that helped her through many health issues. She loved having coffee with muffin ladies group girl friends she met when she first came to Yankton. She also enjoyed reading and crocheting. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters, St. Isidore Ladies, St. Benedict Choir and Sacred Heart Choir, and helped with the funeral luncheon committee.
Survivors include her best friend and husband, Ron Hunhoff of Yankton; two sons: Doug (Diane) Hunhoff of Smithville, Missouri; and Dale (Linda) Hunhoff of Worthing, South Dakota; daughter-in-law, Gladys Hunhoff of Casper, Wyoming; four grandchildren: Lindsey, Corey, Kailey and Calvin; two step grandchildren: Travis and Will Torres; 11 great grandchildren; brother, Virgil (Cara Lynn) Gosser of Philomath, Oregon; sister-in-law Carmen Gosser of Springfield, South Dakota; brother-in-law, Ralph Reisner of Yankton; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Dean Hunhoff; twin brothers: Roy and Ray Gosser; brother, Harold Gosser; and her beloved sister Carol Reisner.
