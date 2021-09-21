Mary Ann Larsen, age 86, of Yankton, SD, passed away early Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, September 24, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Bob Lacey officiating. Burial will be in the Yankton Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, 2021, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD, with a Scripture service at 7:15 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Ed Kalin will be doing the Scripture reading. Pallbearers: Matt Larsen, Tyler Larsen, Doug Feimer, Tyler Mostek, Gary Riibe and Luke Feimer. Honorary pallbearers: (greatgrandchildren) Jacob Feimer, Molly Feimer, Benjamen Larsen, Branden Larsen, Mason Mostek and Jaxon Mostek
Mary Ann was born July 13, 1935 in Hartington, NE, to Frank Sr. and Mary Pick. She attended school at Northwest Star Country School and graduated from Holy Trinity High School in Hartington in 1952. After graduation, she worked in Yankton at WNAX Radio.
Mary Ann married Richard Larsen from Yankton on August 4, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington, NE. During the early years of their marriage, they lived in Randolph, NE, Los Angeles, CA, and settled in Yankton, SD, in 1965. Four sons were born during this time. Mary Ann was a stay-at-home mom while the boys were young. In 1972, she and Richard opened Larsen Carpet in downtown Yankton. She retired from the flooring business in 1995, but continued to work part time at Prairie Freedom Center and The Kitchen Place in Yankton.
While raising their family, Mary Ann and Richard enjoyed camping and boating with their boys. Many weekends were spent on the Missouri River skiing and picnicking with friends. Mary Ann loved to cook and bake for her family. A couple of the boys would even sell her cinnamon rolls to the neighborhood kids for a dime each.
Mary Ann and Richard enjoyed traveling and made several trips to Germany and England to visit relatives. One of their favorite places to visit was Las Vegas, where she enjoyed the slot machines and card games, being quite skilled (and lucky!) at Blackjack. After Richard’s passing, Mary Ann made several trips to Laughlin, NV, with friends.
Mary Ann was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the VFW Women’s Auxiliary. She loved crocheting afghans for all her grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed doing Word Search and Sodoku puzzles and faithfully watched Wheel of Fortune every evening.
Mary Ann is survived by sons, Steve (Kim) Larsen and Kevin Larsen and daughter-in-law Patricia Larsen all of Yankton. Grandchildren include Katie (Doug) Feimer, Matt Larsen, Tyler Larsen, all of Yankton and Lexie (Tyler) Mostek of Beemer, NE. Great grandchildren include Luke, Jacob and Molly Feimer, Benjamen and Branden Larsen and Mason and Jaxon Mostek. She is also survived by a sister, Hildy Huss of Coleridge, NE, and many nieces and nephews and their families.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Larsen in November 2008; sons, Verlin Larsen in November 2011 and Brian Larsen in July 2016; brother, Frank Pick Jr.; and sister Eleanor Riibe.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 22, 2021
