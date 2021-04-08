Fern M. Leyden, age 90 of Yankton, SD passed away Wednesday, April 07, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 12, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Larry Regynski and Deacon Jim Leyden officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Onsite Crematory, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Livestreaming of Fern’s service can be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live.
Fern Marie (Hlavac) Leyden was born in Tyndall, South Dakota on June 19, 1930 to Joseph and Emma (Simek) Hlavac. She graduated from Tyndall High School in 1949. Fern moved to Yankton in 1951 and worked for Wallbaum’s Drug Store. She married James Leyden on June 21, 1954 at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Tyndall, SD. To this union 8 children were born: Mike, Joe, Deb, David, Dennis, Richard, James Jr, and Michelle.
Fern was a dedicated homemaker who enjoyed cooking, making doll clothes, flower gardening, and crocheting. Family was the most important thing to her and she loved visits and phone calls from her children and grandchildren. She later worked at Gurney’s, Fantle’s Department Store, and TG&Y and was a member of Catholic Daughters of America and a Girl Scout leader.
Survivors include children Mike (Marj) Leyden of Sioux Falls, SD, Joe Leyden of Crofton, NE, Deb (Mike) Jerred of Sioux Falls, SD, David (Lisa) Leyden of Yankton, SD, Dennis (Darla) Leyden of Hastings, MN, Richard (Kathy) Leyden of Yankton, SD, Jim (Joan) Leyden of Columbia, MO, and Michelle (Bill) Campbell of Yankton, SD, brother Robert Hlavac, 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, James, Sr., her parents, Joseph and Emma Hlavac, and granddaughter, Dyann.
