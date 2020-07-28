Lorraine Haase, age 89, of Scotland, formerly of Kaylor, SD died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society, Scotland. Her funeral service will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, July 30th at the Scotland Community Church. Burial will be in the Ebenezer Cemetery at Scotland. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, Thursday at the Scotland Community Church. Visit www.goglinfh.com
Lorraine Ida (Keller) Haase was born December 3rd, 1930 to Ben and Ida (Hauck) Keller on a farm near Freeman, SD. Lorraine grew up in Menno, SD where she graduated high school in 1948; she then went on to Mitchell Business College.
After college, Lorraine worked for the Tripp Elevator where she met Clarence. The two were united in marriage on April 23rd, 1950 and welcomed 4 children, Kelly, Kevin, Craig and Nola.
Together Clarence and Lorraine owned and operated their own trucking company in Kaylor, SD for many years. In 1970 they opened Haase’s Bar and Grill, which they ran for 20 years, before selling it to their children Kelly and Nola. Although retired, Lorraine continued to work at the bar daily.
In October 2018, with her failing health Lorraine moved into an apartment in Scotland where she reconnected with longtime Kaylor friends Esther and Millie. In February 2020, she moved into the Scotland Good Samaritan Center.
Lorraine always looked forward to visits and holidays spent with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She never missed a hair appointment, or her favorite church service broadcasted every Sunday by Pastor Salem. Lorraine had a love for westerns, Lawrence Welk, her plants and flowers, especially Amaryllis.
Lorraine is survived by sister Karen Handel of Sioux Falls, SD; children Craig (Tammy) Haase of Sioux Falls, SD; Kevin (Nancy) Haase of Leesburg, GA. Six grandchildren Amy (Chad) Olsen; Megan (Jeff) Eilers; Abby (Branden) Smith; Cody Haase, Tyler Haase and Alexa (Patrick) Humphrey and seven great grandchildren.
Preceded into Heaven by her parents, husband Clarence, son Kelly and daughter Nola.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 29 2020
