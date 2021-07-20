Janis M. (Peck) Revell died peacefully on Friday, July 15, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa, while receiving palliative care in her son’s hone. She was 70 years old.
Janis was born on Feb. 4, 1951 in Cherokee, Iowa, to Robert E. and Marilyn A. Peck. Raised in Cherokee and graduating from Washington High School in 1969. Janis moved with her family to Yankton, where she lived for most of her life. As a young adult, she attended college at USD, USD/Springfield, Yankton College and Mount Marty College, pursuing degrees in Theater Arts and Business. ln 1979, she married Robert Revell of O’Neill, Nebraska. To this union, lan Michael was born. Robert Revell died of cancer in 1982.
Janis worked at several jobs in Yankton throughout her life; employers included Gurney’s, M-Tron, First National Bank — Omaha, JoDean’s Restaurant and Gerstner Oil. Jan was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy. She completed a six-month stay in Sioux Falls at the Lion’s School for the Blind and visually impaired, where she learned Braille and accommodations for her vision loss. Alter returning to Yankton, Jan worked part-time as a receptionist for Majestic Bluffs.
Janis was an avid supporter and participant in theater her entire life, from plays and variety shows in high school and college to numerous community theater productions, first at the Lakeside Theater and then at the Lewis and Clark Playhouse. As a member of Intrigue, a murder-mystery dinner theater company, she was a writer/collaborator/actor in many fundraisers throughout the Yankton area. Although Janis never achieved her lifetime dream to do stand-up comedy, she competed in humorous speech competitions attaining regional level status with Toastmaster’s Club 1294. Jan took pride in mentoring other speakers as they advanced as competitors.
Janis is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Ian and Becky Revell, and grandson Isaac, of Iowa City, IA; sister Jane Halsey, and brother and sister-in-law Michael and Barbara Peck of Yankton. SD. Other survivors include mother-in-law Verna Knowles of lreton, IA, nephew Kris Halsey of Springfield, SD, niece Michara Jacobsen of Lincoln, NE, and niece Jessica Cameron of Yankton.
Her husband, parents, grandparents and an infant brother preceded her in death.
No service is planned at this time, but a celebration of her life will be held a later date with notice to family and friends.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 21, 2021
