Marlo A. Jons, age 76 of Hartington, Nebraska and formerly of O’Neill, Nebraska died on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Arbor Care Centers in Hartington.
No services are being planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska.
Marlo Ann Jons was born on February 26, 1944 in Yankton, SD to Christian and Inez (Knodel) Simonsen. She grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School. She then enlisted in the US Army. After her service, Marlo moved to Omaha where she worked for some time. She then moved back to Yankton and married LeRoy Jons on September 2, 1967.
Marlo was a member of the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League and the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD. She enjoyed counted cross stitch, quilting, and she loved her pets.
Marlo is survived by two sons, Garry Jons of Yankton, SD, Jeff Jons of Sidney, NE; daughter, Sandra Jahnke of Fort Dodge, IA; grandson, Sean Draper; two great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet Grass and Kay (John) Grinde; brother, Clayton (Cheryle) Simonsen; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, LeRoy; and one infant granddaughter.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 6, 2020
