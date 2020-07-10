Gerald Joseph Pinkelman, 72, of Wynot, Nebraska, died Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa.
Mass of Christian Burial will Tuesday, July 14, at 10 a.m. at the Holy Family (Sacred Heart) Catholic Church in Wynot with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be in the Sts. Philip and James Cemetery in St James, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Monday at the church from 5-8 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 7 a.m. at the church.
The family requests face masks be worn at the visitation and funeral.
The Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington is assisting with the arrangements.
Commented