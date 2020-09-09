Cheyenne Ziegenbein, age 22 of Yankton, SD passed away at her home unexpectedly Tuesday, September 1, 2020.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church, Yankton, SD with Pastor Errin Mulberry officiating.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the church.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Those in attendance are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing practices. Those that wish may view Cheyenne’s service by livestreaming at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Cheyenne Paige M. Ziegenbein was born on September 12, 1997 to David E. and Pam (Ziegenbein) Hintz at West Point Nebraska Hospital. She was raised in Iowa and Nebraska and has resided in Yankton with her mom, Pam and brother, Gabriel since January 2016. She was home schooled by the public-school system in Iowa and Nebraska until 2014. Cheyenne was a very “special girl,” not only because of her medical disabilities, but also in the way she communicated with everyone. People that spent good quality time with her and really knew her, knew what she was saying, whether with her eyes, vocal facial expressions or breathing patterns. She 1000 percent could let you know what she was feeling and made sure her loved ones knew what she thought.
A big huge void will be felt by many with the passing of Cheyenne. The one big blessing is that she is with her brother, Charles Cade Ziegenbein and father, Dave, enjoying a life of wonder.
Left to cherish Cheyenne’s memories is her mother, Pam, brother, Gabe and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also had her own extended family of many “siblings” that called her Sissy!
Cheyenne was preceded in death by her stepbrother, Dustin, maternal grandparents, Charles and Donna Ziegenbein and aunt, Deborah Ziegenbein.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
September 10, 2020
