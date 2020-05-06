rns, a private funeral mass for Shirley J. Dvorak, 81, of Lake Andes will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2020 at St. Marks Catholic Church in Lake Andes. Burial is in St. Mark’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Lake Andes.
Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be directed to Autism Speaks, Wagner Cancer Walk, or the charity of your choice.
Shirley Jean Dvorak was born February 26, 1939 north of Lake Andes to William Sr. and Nellie (Nelson) Carda. She died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home in Lake Andes, after an extended illness.
Shirley graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1957. She attended Nettleton Business College for bookkeeping.
Shirley was united in marriage to Leo Dvorak in Lake Andes on January 3, 1959. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage. Five children were born to their union.
Shirley took great pride in and enjoyed watching her family in their sporting events. She joked that her family vacations were spent watching her boys play baseball. She also loved watching the Yankees. She will be remembered for her love of visiting with people. She was always a friendly and caring person, who was interested in how your family was doing. She was known for sending many sympathy cards and notes of encouragement throughout the years.
Shirley worked at Buche’s in both Lake Andes and Wagner, and also at the Charles Mix County Courthouse. She was a volunteer driver and EMT for the Lake Andes Ambulance. Shirley also was a volunteer for the Charles Mix Election Board and did the Federal Census.
Thankful for having shared her life are her husband Leo of Lake Andes, five children: Dan (Diane) Dvorak of Yankton, Randy Dvorak of Sioux Falls, Jody (Shelly) Dvorak of Hot Springs, AR, Ranae (Dave) Stimpson of Pickstown, and Rick Dvorak of Lake Andes; 12 grandchildren: Kim Pate, Sarah LaScola, Chris Dvorak, Brendan Dvorak, Angie Dvorak, Evan Dvorak, Candy Dvorak, Tyler Dvorak, Tanner Dvorak, Brent Dvorak, Caitlyn Stimpson and Macee Stimpson; 18 great grandchildren; three siblings: Terry (Joyce) Carda of Yankton, Shari (Gary) Boetel of Lake Andes, and Bridget (Arden) Hanson of Elk Point; sisters-in-law Mary Carda of Lake Andes and Lois Dvorak of Brookings; and several nieces and nephews.
Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, brothers William Carda Jr. and Duane Carda; sister Corrine Tronvold; brother-in-law Paul Dvorak; and sister-in-law Mary Rae Carda.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
May 7, 2020
