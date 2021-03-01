Charlotte F. Hansen, 93, of Sioux City, Iowa, and formerly of Yankton, passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 6, at Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton with the Rev. Steve Weispfennig officiating.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends and family are encouraged to participate through live streaming of Charlotte’s services at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. Those wishing to attend in person are asked to wear a mask and to practice social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are under the direction of Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Crematory in Yankton.
