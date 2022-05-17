Lois Gisi, 76, of Aberdeen, SD, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, peacefully surrounded by her children at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 20, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Aberdeen, with Father Jeffery Schulte officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation is 5-7 p.m. Thursday, at the mortuary with a liturgical wake at 7 p.m. Visitation continues one hour before Mass at the church.
Schriver’s Memorial Mortuary and Crematory, 414 5th Avenue NW, Aberdeen, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and also view the service at www.schriversmemorial.com.
Lois Spiering was born September 4, 1945, at the Webster Peabody Memorial Hospital to Forrest “Buzz” and Mary (Geis) Spiering. She was one of four children.
Lois grew up on a farm west of Butler. She attended country school until 5th grade; that school eventually closed so she transferred to St. Otto’s Parochial School in Webster where she attended from grades 5-8. Lois finished her schooling at the Webster Public High School.
Lois then moved to Aberdeen, where she met Andrew Gisi. They were united in marriage at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Bristol, SD, on June 19, 1965. Their union was blessed with five children and the family made their home in Aberdeen. Lois worked for Bethesda for 39 years, she later obtained her massage therapy license. Lois and Andy were married almost 50 years before he passed away in 2015.
Lois was a long-time member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Loyal Order of the Moose.
Grateful to have shared Lois’ life are one son, Tim (Shawna) Gisi of Aberdeen; three daughters, Tami (Dallas) Keller of Yankton, SD, Tonia (Greg) Pourier and Tracy (Tim) Salwei, both of Rogers, MN; nine grandchildren: Ashley and Alexis Gisi, Landon and Lukas Treftz, Lainie Keller, McKade and Morgan Poirier, and Adam and Addison Salwei.
Preceding Lois in death were her parents, Forrest and Mary; her husband, Andrew; her son, Troy; granddaughter, Joachim; two brothers: James and LaVern; and one sister Maureen.
