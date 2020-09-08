Brian S. Drotzman, 62, of Yankton passed away on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Private family memorial services will be held at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home and Onsite Crematory, Yankton, with the Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Livestreaming may be found at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live on the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory website.
Visitations will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD with Military Graveside Rites by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #791 Honor Guard, and the US Air Force Honor Guard.
Commented