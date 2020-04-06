Elgin D. Hofer, 77, of Sioux City, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.
A private memorial service will be held Tuesday at Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel.
Elgin was born on September 6, 1942 in Dolton, SD to Dave and Elsie Hofer. He graduated from Freeman High School in Freeman, SD. He was united in marriage to Penny Moore on October 8, 1977 in Yankton, SD. Elgin was a hard-working man, working several jobs. He was a machinist for Sioux Tools, drove a limo and painted houses. Elgin enjoyed all sports, especially the Yankees and Iowa Hawkeyes. He also played softball for numerous years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife Penny Hofer, Sioux City; son, Shawn (Desiree) Hofer and Shawn’s children Ethan and Elle, Sioux City, IA; siblings: Bernice Kjos, Gloria Schneiderman, Jane Schrader, Dennis Hofer and Bobby Hofer.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Junior and Jim Hofer.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 7, 2020
