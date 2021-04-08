Linda K. Hauger, age 66, of Irene, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton with Reverend Larry Regynski officiating. Burial will be at the St. Columba Cemetery in Mayfield, South Dakota.
The public is welcome to attend a celebration of her life from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 10 at Kevin Hauger’s home at 44830 SD Hwy 46 in Irene.
Linda was born June 10, 1954 to James and Barbara (Jacobs) Johnston. She grew up in Colorado and graduated from Iver C. Ranum High School in Westminster, Colorado in 1972. Linda met Rodney Hauger when he was attending trade school in Colorado and they were married on September 20, 1973. They lived in Colorado until moving to Irene, South Dakota in 1978. Linda worked at Shriver’s Department Store in Yankton as well as various other jobs in bookkeeping and as an aide at nursing homes. In 1987, she started working at the Human Services Center in Yankton and decided to pursue a career in nursing. In 1990, Linda graduated from the University of South Dakota in Vermillion with a nursing degree and worked at the Human Services Center until her retirement. She is still remembered as an excellent nurse. Linda loved her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a very generous person who cared deeply for others and was always looking to help.
Linda is survived by her two children: Lisa (Michael) Lange of Mission Hill, SD and Kevin (Sansa) Hauger of Irene, SD; three grandchildren: Elizabeth Hauger, Trevor Lange, and Tyler Lange; and two siblings: Jim Johnston and Barbara Pughes.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rodney Hauger on June 26, 2018; grandson, Joshua Hauger; and two brothers, Billy and Michael Johnston.
