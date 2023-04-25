Loren Anderson

Loren Dean Anderson, born July 4, 1934, to John Edwin and Stella Nelson Anderson, received the reward of eternal life on April 22, 2023.

The Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2023, at Kober Funeral Home in Vermillion. Burial of ashes will be at Bluff View Cemetery with military honors conducted by V.F.W. Clay CO. Post #3061.