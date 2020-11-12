Elmer “Tony” Anderson, age 70, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Wednesday, November 12, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial is 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton with Rev. Joe Forcelle officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is one hour prior to the funeral at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Due to COVID concerns, face coverings and social distancing are encouraged for those who attend and the funeral will also be livestreamed at www.facebook/WintzRay.
Pallbearers are Albert Anderson, Lee Goeden, Richard Kruse, Brad Kruse, Doug Kruse, Michael Winckler, and Ted Maple. Honorary pallbearers are his great nieces, great nephews, and great-great nieces.
Elmer Anthony Anderson was born October 2, 1950 in Yankton, South Dakota to Elmer and Eunice (Cera) Anderson. He grew up on a farm near Mission Hill, South Dakota and graduated from Volin High School in 1968. Tony worked as a machinist at the Freeman Company in Yankton for 21 years. He also worked at Gurney’s Seed and Nursery for just a short time. Tony then worked in maintenance, first for the Chateau Restaurant and then at Walmart. He loved his time working at Walmart and was known there as the “walking newspaper.” Tony loved to read and always kept up on current events. In 2010, he received the Outstanding Employee with a Disability Award for the state of South Dakota. He retired from Walmart and spent the last five years living at the Good Samaritan Society in Tyndall. Besides reading, Tony also enjoyed doing puzzles, watching Turner Classic Movies, having a Coke and a chocolate candy bar. He was a kind and generous man who had a witty sense of humor and saw no evil in anyone. He will be greatly missed.
Tony is survived by his brother, Albert (Mary Lou) Anderson of Sioux Falls; sister, Anna (Lee) Goeden of Utica, SD; six nieces; many great nieces and nephews; two great-great nieces; and an aunt, Lida Baldini of Raiano, Italy.
Tony was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Marvin Bohlman, Sr.; and a nephew, Marvin Bohlman Jr.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 13, 2020
