Mary Kay Wheeler, age 57, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Monday, June 13, 2022, at her home in Yankton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 17, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton.
Mary Kay was born December 28, 1964, in Rolla, Missouri to Lee and Mary (Wyatt) Counts. She grew up in Steelville, MO where she graduated from high school. She had many jobs in her younger years, ranging from a waitress and head start teacher to working with domestic violence victims. On October 7, 2004, Kay married Rick Wheeler in Steelville. After their marriage, they lived in Steelville and Sullivan, MO. In 2010, they moved to Yankton, where Kay worked at L & M Radiator for three years, managed the Lewis and Clark Boy Scouts Kitchen for 2 summers while working at the Yankton Middle School cafeteria where she later became manager. Her health forced her to end the 2021 school year early. Kay loved hunting and fishing with her husband. She enjoyed cooking for her family and was an avid reader. Kay also loved camping and working in her garden. She loved the company of her dogs, Montana, Bubba and Hazel. Kay enjoyed spending her free time with her kids and grandkids and relaxing on her backyard swing.
Kay is survived by her best friend and husband, Rick Wheeler of Yankton; four children: Kaylyn (Dane) Hansen of Yankton, Casey Kuhl of Vermillion, SD, Nykki (John) Richards of Wichita, KS and Dan (Michelle) Dulany of Cuba, MO; ten grandchildren: Anja, Maja, Collin, Saige, Macie Mae, Kylie and Adelyn, Alynna, Ciera, Dylan; three brothers and sisters: Rick (Angie) Counts of Steelville, MO, Ray (Mary) Counts of Steelville, and Jennifer (Kim) Myers of Cuba, MO; and many nieces and nephews.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Terry and Jerry Counts.
