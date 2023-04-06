Kevin Budde
Courtesy Photo

Kevin James Budde passed away at the age of 51 on March 30th, 2023.

He is survived by his father, Ron Budde of Yankton; his mother, Joy Budde of Yankton; his sister, Robin Aman and her partner, John Limborg of MN; his brother, Tim Budde and his wife, Heather of MN; his nephews, Nathan Knutson of CO, Ben Aman and his wife, Libby of MN, Taylor Budde and his wife, Jen of CO, Mitchell Rosine Budde and his wife, Lynnay of MN and Alex Budde of MN; his nieces, Hannah Budde and her partner, Dallas Perkins of KY and Caitlyn Aman of MN; his grandnephews, Oliver Budde and Harlan Aman.