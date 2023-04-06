Kevin Budde

Kevin James Budde passed away at the age of 51 on March 30th, 2023.
He is survived by his father, Ron Budde of Yankton; his mother, Joy Budde of Yankton; his sister, Robin Aman and her partner, John Limborg of MN; his brother, Tim Budde and his wife, Heather of MN; his nephews, Nathan Knutson of CO, Ben Aman and his wife, Libby of MN, Taylor Budde and his wife, Jen of CO, Mitchell Rosine Budde and his wife, Lynnay of MN and Alex Budde of MN; his nieces, Hannah Budde and her partner, Dallas Perkins of KY and Caitlyn Aman of MN; his grandnephews, Oliver Budde and Harlan Aman.
He loved keeping up with family and got a great deal of joy in following his grandnephews, Oliver and Harlan. Kevin enjoyed watching sports events and was a fan of the Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota Vikings. He enjoyed keeping current on community events. Kevin had also built some strong relationships within his AA Community, which he really valued.
He loved movies, listening to music, keeping up on the weather and being with people. Kevin was a kind-hearted person with a gentle soul and he had a wonderful smile and sense of humor.
There will be no funeral services but there will be a celebration of Kevin’s life in the future.
The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to all who assisted in the search for our beloved Kevin. Thank you to the Yankton Police Department for their effort to find Kevin, as well as Emergency Services for their assistance in the recovery of Kevin. Thank you to the staff at Lewis and Clark Behavioral Health Center, particularly Kevin’s case worker, for all the years of dedication to Kevin.
