Thomas “Tom” Fiedler of Yankton passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Avera Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Yankton.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thomas “Tom” Fiedler of Yankton passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Avera Heart Hospital, Sioux Falls.
Funeral services are pending with the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Yankton.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented