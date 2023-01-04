Tonya Brown

Tonya J. Brown “Anpa O’ Wicanhpi,” age 44 of Santee, NE passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Isanti School, Santee, NE with Roger Trudell and Ken Derby, Jr. officiating.
Visitations will begin at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Isanti School and continue up to the service on Saturday.
Burial will be in the Congregational Cemetery, Santee, NE.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting with the service details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Pallbearers will be Gabriel Sheridan, Sean Kitto, Ken Derby Jr, Mark Henry, Donnie Pike III, Jamie Henry, David Henry Jr, Donovan Pike
Honorary Pallbearers will be Gina Trudell, Rochelle Kitto, Rico Kitto, Julie Bearing, Bobbi Jo Goodteacher, Susan Pike, Stacy Johnson, Shelley SongHawk, Renae Christian, Sandy Henry, Nicole Lasley & The Class of 1996, Job Corp Family
Tonya was born January 8, 1978, to Jeff “Butch” Derby and Carol Trudell in Pipestone, Mn. She graduation from Santee Community School in 1996 and Graduated Job Corp in 1998. Tonya was employed at various jobs (Ohiya Casino, Feather Hill Express and Santee Grocery Store)
On September 25, 2009, Tonya married Justin Brown Sr in Lake Andes, SD, to this union they had 2 sons: Justin Brown Jr and Carter Ray “Ozua Cistinna”
Tonya enjoyed being with her friends, nieces, nephews listening to music, she also enjoyed pow wows and fancy dancing. She loved baking and making frybread
Her Favorite Sayings: LOVE, PEACE AND FRYBREAD GREASE AND I’LL DANCE AT YOUR WEDDING
She is survived by her husband Justin Brown Sr, son: Justin Brown Jr, Mother Carol (Roger) Trudell, brother Ken (Rena) Derby, sisters Marsha Derby, Sherri (David) Henry all of Santee, Ne and many other nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
Tonya is preceded in death by her baby son, Carter Ray, her father Jeff “Butch” Derby, brothers, Jeff R. Derby, Harvey J. Derby — sister Rhonda M. Derby; Grandparents, Harvey & Ethel Derby, Morris & Mae McBride, several uncles and 2 aunts
