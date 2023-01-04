Tonya Brown

Tonya J. Brown “Anpa O’ Wicanhpi,” age 44 of Santee, NE passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Isanti School, Santee, NE with Roger Trudell and Ken Derby, Jr. officiating.