Lola DeJong, age 93, of Utica, South Dakota, died Monday, March 7, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Mission Hill Cemetery in Mission Hill, South Dakota.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service on Thursday at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Lola DeJong was born November 29, 1928, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Frank and Clara (Johnson) Stanage. She grew up near Mission Hill, South Dakota and graduated from Yankton High School in 1946. She married Clyde Iverson and together had six children. They moved to Pipestone, Minnesota for a few years until settling in Vermillion, South Dakota. After moving to Vermillion, Lola began working at the State Hospital in Yankton as an aide. She married Sandford Lowe and continued working at the State Hospital working her way up to becoming a supervisor. She continued working at the State Hospital for 29 years until her retirement. She married Kenneth DeJong on August 18, 1978, in Mission Hill, South Dakota and moved to Utica, South Dakota.
Lola was a member of the United Church of Christ Congregational, the VFW Auxillary and The Center in Yankton. She enjoyed playing cards, quilting, knitting, sewing, camping, and making stained glass. She was a generous, caring, positive woman who never said a bad word about anyone and often left a positive impact on people she met. She was a caretaker at heart and loved taking care of her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her five children: Julie (Gary) Johnson of Wakonda, South Dakota; Joan (Dan) Schroeder of Crofton, Nebraska; Jan (Marlin) Lane of Yankton, South Dakota; Palmer Iverson of Oacoma, South Dakota; and Clyde Iverson of Crofton, Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth DeJong; son, John Iverson; great-grandson, Kyle; three brothers, John, Willis and Conley Stanage and two daughters-in-law, Janice Iverson and Dorothy Iverson.
