LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, of Hartington, Nebraska died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
There will be a public viewing of LaVerta on Friday morning, at church, without family present from 8-9:15 a.m. You may watch a live stream of the funeral service at https://www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to be sent to the family for a Memorial choice to be determined in memory of Laverta. Send to 514 S. Summit Ave. Hartington, NE 68739.
