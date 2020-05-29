Steven E. Martindale, 67, of Concord, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at the Mercy Medical Center in Sioux City, Iowa
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 2, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church in Concord with the Rev. Deb Valentine officiating. Burial will be in the Concord Cemetery.
Visitation will be on Monday at church from 5-8 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Face coverings will be required at church.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel, Nebraska.
