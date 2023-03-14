James Balentine
Courtesy Photo

James Joseph Balentine, age 73 of Yankton, SD, went home with Jesus early Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the VA Medical Center, Sioux Falls, SD.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Yankton, SD, with Military Graveside services by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #183 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.