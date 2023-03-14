James Balentine

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 59F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
James Joseph Balentine, age 73 of Yankton, SD, went home with Jesus early Saturday, March 11, 2023, at the VA Medical Center, Sioux Falls, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Yankton, SD, with Military Graveside services by the Ernest-Bowyer VFW Post #183 and the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD, with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be Jim’s nieces and nephews: Chad Sedlacek, Brian Sedlacek, Randy Sedlacek, Angela Bitzer, Eric Sedlacek and Mason Sedlacek. Honorary pall bearers: Abbey Sedlacek, Ben Sedlacek, Charlie Sedlacek, Ashlyn Bitzer, Kenna Sedlacek, Caden Bitzer, Cole Sedlacek, Chase Bitzer, Luke Sedlacek, Scott Balentine, and Devan Balentine.
Jim was born Feb 13,1950 to Robert and Ione Balentine in Corpus Christi Texas. He grew up in Long Island NY, New Hampshire, Georgia, Nevada, and settled in Yankton SD when his Father retired from the Air Force in 1963. Jim entered the Air Force in April 1971 as an Avionics Navigation Technician. He was stationed in Vietnam, Beale AFB CA, and Spangdahlem AFB Germany before separating from the service in December 1979. Jim attended USD in Vermillion where he completed his IT degree. He worked for the South Dakota State in Pierre doing computer programming until 2000. He was hired by the US Postal Service on May 12, 2001, as an Electronic Technician. Jim enjoyed reading, photography, golfing, gardening, cars, and repairing electronic devices and computers.
Jim is survived by his sister, Colleen (Ken) Sedlacek, and brother, Michael (Pamela) Balentine along with many nieces and nephews and one aunt, Arlene Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.
