David Lee Struckman-Johnson, 73, of Vermillion, died Tuesday, July 5, 2022, near Pickstown, the result of an automobile accident. A Celebration of David's Life will be held at a later date. Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.
