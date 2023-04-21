Gary Gibson

Gary D. Gibson of Tyndall passed away April 18, 2023, in the Good Samaritan Center, at the age of 81 years.
Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall.
Funeral services begin 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. John’s. Burial will be in the Tyndall City Cemetery.
Gary Dean Gibson was born January 19, 1942, to Ernest and Jannatta (Uken) Gibson in Wagner, SD. He was baptized and confirmed in Avon. Gary attended country school in Charles Mix County, went to Wagner High School and graduated from Gayville High School in 1960. That is where he met his high school sweetheart, Linda Olson.
Gary married Linda, August 15, 1961, in Holland, MN. They were blessed with five children, Debra, Brenda, Kevin, Brian and Brad. They moved to Vermillion where Gary went to college while working and playing with the Sonic Band. In 1963 they moved to Avon where Gary continued to pursue his music career, settling in Tyndall in 1965. Gary opened and operated a music store in Tyndall, called Gibson’s Music Center. Alongside his business, he booked bands for the Holiday Inn Circuit and played for several other bands, including Mike Day Orchestra, Lucky Stars, Dakota Wind, Dakota Express, Don Cavett Orchestra, Classics, Meltones, Yesterdays, Crossfire and Tyndall Accordion Club.
Gary also sold insurance for Prairie States Life and had other various sales jobs. Gary loved doing fundraising for the food pantry and other organizations. One of the last fundraisers he hosted was for the Delmont tornado victims. In 2006, Gary started the Bumble Bees which he was most proud of. They recorded a CD in 2011. The band performed often at the Dakota Theatre, Amphitheater in Yankton and in many holiday and variety shows. The band also performed at many casinos in the tri-state area. Gary was very proud to be inducted into the Country Hall of Fame in 2015. Gary entered the Good Samaritan Center in 2015.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda, of 61 years; daughters, Debra (Greg) Schiltz and Brenda (Del) Dockendorf; sons, Kevin Gibson, Brian (Shannon) Gibson and Brad Gibson; grandchildren, Jennifer Brown (Travis), Bobbi Smock (Josh), Cameron Schiltz (Allie), Ryan Schiltz, Joshua Toupal (Christina), Bryce Dockendorf (Jessica), Tyler Dockendorf (Chelsea), Levi Dockendorf (Lexie), Breanna Kniffen (Mason), Krystal Williams (Doug), Noah Gibson (Lizzy), McKenna Bender (Dillon), Ashten Gibson, Jess Gibson, Roydaine Wolfe, Victoriah Wolfe, Leo WhiteEyes, Irelynn Gibson and Emelynn Gibson; great-grandchildren, Schuylar, Savannah, Travis Morrow, Robert, Rose, Michael Smock, Jackson Schiltz, Jhett Toupal, Chase, Keelan, Deason, Brykkun, Zaykken, Tayin, Axtyn Dockendorf, Cooper, Jack, Sunny Dockendorf, Aubry, Asher Williams, Austin, Nash, Isaac, Memphis, Lex, Leo, Lila, Lily, Tywin, Daniel Gibson and Ellie Bender and brother-in-law, Glen Jerke.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Wilma Olsen, Betty Grimme, Verna Jerke; brothers, Charles Gibson, Norman Gibson; mother-in-law, Vera Olson; father-in-law, Marvin Olson; brothers-in-law, Andre Olson, Herb Olsen, Fred Grimme and sister-in-law, Shirley Gibson.
April 22, 2023
