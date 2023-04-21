Gary Gibson
Courtesy Photo

Gary D. Gibson of Tyndall passed away April 18, 2023, in the Good Samaritan Center, at the age of 81 years.

Visitation will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. prayer service, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Tyndall.