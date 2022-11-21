Gideon Schaeffer

Gideon William Schaeffer was born on the family homestead located southeast of Menno, SD on November 5, 1929. His parents were Wilhelm Jacob Schaeffer and Anna (Bender) Schaeffer. He was the seventh of eleven children.
Gideon was baptized by Pastor John Bodenman and confirmed by Pastor Erich Kaempchen at Saron Reformed Church in rural Menno, SD.
Gideon died on November 13, 2022, at Splendido (a retirement community) in Tucson, AZ at the age 93.
Gideon and MaryJane Weber met at Yankton College. They married in Brush, CO on October 11, 1953. MaryJane passed away on September 30, 2018.
Gideon earned his 8th grade education at a country school in rural Menno, SD (Ulmer #91). He graduated from Menno High School in 1948. In 1952, he earned his BA from Yankton College after which his educational pursuits were put on hold. Gideon joined the US Army from 1952 to 1954. His 16 weeks of basic training were in Camp Breckenridge, KY. He was a clerk typist with the 520th Medical Company stationed in Fort Sam Houston, TX. He received the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
In 1960, Gideon earned a PhD in biochemical genetics from the Department of Agronomy at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. His post-doctoral work was done at Brookhaven National Lab in Upton, NY under the auspices of the Atomic Energy Commission. Additional post-doctoral work was done at Le Phytotron, Gif-sur-Yvette, France (outside of Paris). In 1964, he joined the USDA in Beltsville, MD as a plant physiologist. In 1975, he was assigned to the Cell Culture and Nitrogen Fixation Lab. He was selected as the chief of the lab in 1977.
Upon retirement, Gideon and MaryJane moved from the Washington, DC area to Tucson, AZ. Gideon was an avid reader of the Wall Street Journal and other investment newsletters. Gideon and MaryJane enjoyed the Tucson Symphony, music theatre, and various art museums. Gideon was an artist of all mediums (pencil, watercolors, and oils). He was very proud of his artwork. A visit to their home included a tour of his artwork that adorned their walls with a description of his thoughts for each of the completed paintings. His artwork has a DNA symbol hidden in each piece. Gideon had many showings of his paintings in the Tucson area including his last showing at Splendido.
Gideon was a pleasant and kind gentleman. He had a calming easy-going nature. He had that little “sparkle” in his eye when he smiled and laughed.
Gideon and MaryJane were always very active in their church. Gideon participated in choir, men’s Bible study group, and as a member of various boards.
Gideon is survived by his brother, Victor and Darlene Schaeffer, his brother, John and Darleen Schaeffer, his sister, Geraldine Schultz, his sisters-in-law (Leona Schaeffer and Harriet Schaeffer), and many nieces and nephews.
Gideon is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, his father and mother-in-law, his infant and eldest brother (Johannes), his sisters (Selma Fischer and Verina Tiede), his brothers (Marvin, Arnold, Alfred, and Elton), his sisters-in-law (Lelia Schaeffer, Bonnie Schaeffer, Ginny Schaeffer, and June Schaeffer), his brothers-in-law (Emil Fischer, Elton Tiede, and Amos Schultz), and his niece (Gloria Schaeffer Williams).
Gideon’s inurnment/final resting place will be next to MaryJane at the National Presbyterian Church Columbarium in Washington, DC. A memorial service will be held on December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Reformed Church in Menno, SD.
In a family book written by all his siblings, Gideon ended his chapter with this paragraph. “Let’s face it, as 10 kids together, we had a great time with exceptionally few squabbles and each carries with him/herself the influence and character of all the others — the collective family. God Bless Us All.”
Commented