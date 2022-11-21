Gideon Schaeffer

Gideon William Schaeffer was born on the family homestead located southeast of Menno, SD on November 5, 1929. His parents were Wilhelm Jacob Schaeffer and Anna (Bender) Schaeffer. He was the seventh of eleven children.

Gideon was baptized by Pastor John Bodenman and confirmed by Pastor Erich Kaempchen at Saron Reformed Church in rural Menno, SD.