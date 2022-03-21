Kenneth J. Guenther, age 74 of Yankton, SD passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Yankton, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Tom Anderson officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with a rosary at 6:45 p.m., followed by a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Kenneth James Guenther was born to Armond and Angeline (Arens) Guenther on March 27,1947 in Hartington NE. Growing up in the Nebraska area and Kansas, moving to Yankton in 1961. He graduated from Yankton High School. He continued his education through the Job Corp in Lincoln NE. He worked at numerous places in Yankton.
He is survived by 3 brothers, David (Leanne)Guenther of Negaunee, MI, Lawrence Guenther of Yankton, and Darrel Guenther of Sioux City, IA. 4 sisters, Donna (Jim) Huff of Allen, TX, Luette (Steve) Obr of Yankton, SD, Ellen (Alton) Walz of Yankton SD, and Doreen (Tom) Cook of Lawton IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew Daniel Guenther.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the family for a charity to be selected at a later date.
