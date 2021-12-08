Robert Brown Bear Dec 8, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Robert Brown Bear, 65, of Lake Andes, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2021, at the Wagner Community Memorial Hospital. Visitation will be Monday from 2-4 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Following visitation, Bob will be cremated and memorial services will be held at a later date. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 3-Bedroom Townhouse. Must qualify by family size and income. Rent Updated 20 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Full-time Driver - Janssen Garbage Service 5 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesLake Andes Man Charged With Death Threat Against Circuit JudgeSarah SoukupICU: Taking A TollLake Andes Man Gets Prison For Drug ChargeDaily Record: ArrestsAngela MonclovaLocal Author Writes Of His StrugglesYankton CourtsRobert ‘Bob’ KellenFriends And Colleagues Recall Riter’s Impact Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)A Day On The COVID Front (25)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (15)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: Problems And Solutions (10)Letter: ‘Speak Up, America!’ (9)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (9)Letter: Re-Election Time (7)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Hospitals Facing New Round Of Stress (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)ICU: Taking A Toll (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)A Great Home Run! (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
