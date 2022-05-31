Angela Maria Cokenower, age 68, of Yankton, South Dakota passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022, at Ava’s Hospice House in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Memorial services are 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with Reverend David Wildermuth officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday.
Inurnment will be at 10:00 a.m. (mountain time), on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.
Honorary pallbearers are Alexander Cokenower, Peyton Samelson, Maci Samelson, Harper Samelson and Berlinn Cokenower
Angela was born April 11, 1954, in Gackle, North Dakota to Lloyd and Phyllis (Kuck) Denning. In 1959, the family moved to the Black Hills area. Angela graduated from Lead High School in 1972. Angela married and welcomed 4 children; they would later divorce. Angela used her contagious smile and huge personality as she worked as a waitress in the Black Hills Area for many years. On November 6, 1981, she married Eugene “Gene” Cokenower in Hot Springs, SD. In 1983 they welcomed a daughter Allison Jean and a son Anthony Lloyd in 1986, they moved to Yankton later that year. Angela was able to use many of her talents as she worked to support her family. She worked as a dispatcher at Marquardt Transportation, a server/cook at several Yankton restaurants, including Phinney’s, Happy Jack’s, Happy Chef, JoDean’s and then worked for FNBO. She would later move to Vermillion and return to Yankton.
Angela loved cooking/baking, sewing/quilting, the Chicago Bears and Chicago Cubs, she loved Christmas, movies, puzzles, singing, music, reading, history, Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune but most of all was spoiling and making memories with her grandchildren!
Angela is survived by her stepson, Eugene “Gene” Cokenower II of Arenzville, IL; six children: Christian (Melissa) Sporer of Bismarck, ND; Candice (Willard) Grimes of Hill City, SD, Clinton Sporer of Cheyenne, WY; Krista (Cole) Nielson of Buffalo Gap, SD; Allison (Keith) White of Sioux Falls, SD; Anthony Cokenower of Sioux Falls, SD, 16 grandchildren; brother in-law, Wayne Smith of Elkhorn, NE; niece, Alicia (Jesse) Edmondson of Salem, OR and nephew, Richard (Lauren) Smith II of Omaha, NE.
Angela was preceded in death by her parents, Llyod Denning and Phyllis Schmidt, stepfather, Adam Schmidt; husband, Eugene Cokenower; sister, Darcy Smith and one granddaughter.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 1, 2022
